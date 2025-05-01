ANAMA: 6,365 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past month

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has announced that 6,365.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in April.

According to the agency, mine clearance operations were conducted in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

As a result, 302 anti-personnel mines, 79 anti-tank mines, and 3,047 UXOs were detected and neutralized.