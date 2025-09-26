Azerbaijan announces flag bearers for opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games
Baku, September 26, AZERTAC
Karate fighter Asiman Gurbanli and taekwondo athlete Zemfira Hasanzade will carry Azerbaijan’s national flag at the opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games, scheduled for September 28 at the Ganja City Stadium.
Asiman Gurbanli is among the most decorated athletes participating in the Games. He is a three-time European champion, winner of the 2nd European Games 2019 and the 3rd Islamic Solidarity Games, as well as a silver medalist at the 2011 World Championships.
Zemfira Hasanzade is a bronze medalist at the European Championships in Olympic weight categories and a youth European champion.
The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games will be held on September 28, while the closing ceremony is set for October 8 in Ganja. Competitions will take place across 12 sports venues in Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.
