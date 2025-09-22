Azerbaijan, European Aquatics expand cooperation in development of swimming

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

The European Aquatics (EA), the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, the Azerbaijan Medical University and the Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy, signed a Memorandum of understanding on cooperation, envisaging the expansion of multifaceted cooperation.

Addressing the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov expressed his hope for this collaboration to be beneficial to both sides.

Antonio Silva, President of European Aquatics, described this cooperation as a crucial step for the federation.

Noting that the document envisages implementation of new projects in the spheres of education, scientific research, sports medicine, and the development of professional swimming, the parties emphasized that the Memorandum would give impetus to the development of swimming.