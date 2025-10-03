Azerbaijani athletes conclude 3rd CIS Games with six medals in trampoline gymnastics
Sheki, October 3, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani athletes delivered strong performances in trampoline gymnastics at the 3rd CIS Games, finishing the competition with a total of six medals.
On the final day of the trampoline events, Magsud Mahsudov and Seljan Mahsudova secured a silver medal, raising the country’s overall tally to six.
Azerbaijan’s athletes earned one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in trampoline gymnastics.
