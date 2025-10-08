Azerbaijani boxers advance into final of 2025 European Boxing U19 Championships

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Two Azerbaijani boxers have reached the final of the 2025 European Boxing U19 Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Boxer Banuchichak Nasirli (48kg) beat Italian Amelia Sula 5:0 to face French Mathilda Fragnieres in the final.

Another Azerbaijani boxer Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50kg) defeated Romanian Ionut Razvan Panaite 5:0. He will take on Italian Tommaso Orlando in the final bout.

Finally, boxer Subhan Babayev (60 kg) faced Georgian Luka Chkhikvadze settling for a bronze medal.

The competition will conclude on October 10.