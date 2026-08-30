Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends graduation ceremonies of military academies in Türkiye

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, the Ministry told AZERTAC.

On August 30, the Minister of Defense attended the graduation ceremonies of the Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the ceremonies and congratulated the graduates.

Then, in accordance with the plan, diplomas were presented to the graduates.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov presented diplomas to the Azerbaijani graduates who successfully completed the military academies.