Azerbaijani karate fighters conclude 3rd CIS Games with 16-medal haul

Mingachevir, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani karate fighters delivered strong performances at the 3rd CIS Games, finishing the competition with a total of sixteen medals.

Azerbaijan’s athletes earned 6 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

On the second day of the competitions, Turgut Hasanov (84kg), Irina Zaretska (68kg) and Farid Aghayev (75 kg) won gold medal, while Asiman Gurbanli (+84kg) claimed silver, and Aysu Aliyeva (61kg), Farid Shahbazli (84kg), and Rashid Suleymanov (75kg) clinched bronze medals.

Earlier, Madina Sadigova (55kg), Nuran Rzazade (67kg), and Roman Heydarov (in the individual kata competition), ascended to the highest step of the podium.

The silver medal winners earlier in the competition included Farid Savadov (60kg) and Nazrin Piriyeva (55kg), while with bronze medals claimed by Inji Azizova (50kg), Aslan Dostuyev (67kg), Ramila Heydarova, and Rovshan Aliyev (both in individual kata competitions).