Azerbaijani karate fighters shine with nine medals at 3rd CIS Games

Mingachevir, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani karate fighters grabbed three gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan.

Madina Sadiqova (55kg), Nuran Rzazade (67kg), and Roman Heydarov (in individual kata competition) secured the gold medal, climbing to the top of the podium.

Meanwhile, Farid Savadov (60kg) and Nazrin Piriyeva (55kg) won silver, while Inji Azizova (50kg), Aslan Dostuyev (67kg), Ramila Heydarova, and Rovshan Aliyev (both in individual kata competitions) settled for bronze medals.