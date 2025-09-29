Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs hold phone talk

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

On September 29, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minster of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with newly appointed Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Yermek Kosherbayev on his appointment as Foreign Minister, whishing him success in his new post.

The foreign ministers hailed the level of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership relations, underlining that the high-level contacts and visits between the two countries facilitate cooperation. The parties expressed their confidence that both countries would continue to make joint efforts to enhance the existing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides undersocred the importance of further strengthening cooperation within regional and international organizations of which Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are members, highlighting preparations for the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States set to be held in Gabala in October this year.

Minister Yermek Kosherbayev thanked for the congratulations, and expressed his confidence that the multifaceted relations between the two countries will further develop.