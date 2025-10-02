Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games

Ganja, October 2, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani swimming team completed the 3rd CIS Games with an impressive accomplishment of winning 13 medals.

On Day 4 of the 3rd CIS Games, Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade grabbed a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event held at the Ganja Sports Palace.

Another Anastasiya Gnussina earned a bronze medal in 1500-meter freestyle swimming event.