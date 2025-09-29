Azerbaijani table tennis player wins CIS Games silver

Gabala, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade bagged a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games held at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex of Azerbaijan.

He earned the medal in a gripping individual final match against Russian Evgeny Dosov, finishing with a score of 0:3.

The 3rd CIS Games, which bring together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will run until October 8.