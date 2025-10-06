Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Azerbaijan.
According to the X social media account of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Ministers noted the successful development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherly relations and alliance across all levels.
During the meeting, the sides discussed key issues on agenda, including political, security, defense, trade, energy and transport.
The utmost importance of solidarity and partnership in the framework of the OTS was also underlined.
The Ministers also discussed regional affairs and issues of mutual interest.
