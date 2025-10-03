Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games
Ganja, October 3, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani wrestler Huseyn Rzazade delivered an impressive performance at the 3rd CIS Games, earning a bronze medal in freestyle event.
He secured the medal in the men’s 45kg weight class.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final
- 02.10.2025 [20:26]
® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!
- 02.10.2025 [19:24]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
- 02.10.2025 [19:11]
SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer
- 02.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program
- 02.10.2025 [18:31]
Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
- 02.10.2025 [17:26]
Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU
- 02.10.2025 [17:23]
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph
- 02.10.2025 [16:31]
Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police
- 02.10.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana
- 02.10.2025 [16:12]
Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B
- 02.10.2025 [16:09]
First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant
- 02.10.2025 [15:37]
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- 02.10.2025 [15:18]
Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi
- 02.10.2025 [15:13]
Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan
- 02.10.2025 [15:12]
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage
- 02.10.2025 [15:00]
Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games
- 02.10.2025 [14:57]
Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72
- 02.10.2025 [14:56]
Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum
- 02.10.2025 [14:34]