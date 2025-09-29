Azerbaijan`s Gabala to host 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State

Istanbul, September 29, AZERTAC

The 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the theme “Regional Peace and Security” will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on October 7.

The summit will bring together the heads of state and government of OTS member and observer countries, as well as their delegations. The meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss pressing regional and global issues, strengthen cooperation, and adopt key documents aimed at further enhancing unity, peace, and prosperity in the Turkic world.