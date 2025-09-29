Azerbaijan`s Gabala to host 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State
Istanbul, September 29, AZERTAC
The 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the theme “Regional Peace and Security” will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on October 7.
The summit will bring together the heads of state and government of OTS member and observer countries, as well as their delegations. The meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss pressing regional and global issues, strengthen cooperation, and adopt key documents aimed at further enhancing unity, peace, and prosperity in the Turkic world.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani table tennis players clinch silver medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 28.09.2025 [19:30]
AMADA continues educational activities at 3rd CIS Games
- 28.09.2025 [19:16]
Azerbaijani duo capture bronze in mixed team skeet at 3rd CIS Games
- 28.09.2025 [18:53]
Media Center for 3rd CIS Games begins operations in Ganja
- 28.09.2025 [17:28]
Azerbaijan’s chovgan team starts 3rd CIS Games with confident victory
- 28.09.2025 [17:08]
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes western Türkiye
- 28.09.2025 [17:02]
Azerbaijani swimmers claim two more medals at CIS Games
- 28.09.2025 [14:51]
Event to mark Remembrance Day held in Swedish City of Gothenburg
- 28.09.2025 [14:34]
Azerbaijan’s table tennis team takes another medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 28.09.2025 [14:16]
Paris to host photo exhibition titled “Mines in Azerbaijan”
- 28.09.2025 [13:53]
TRNC President Ersin Tatar honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs
- 28.09.2025 [12:41]
Voting begins in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
- 28.09.2025 [12:24]
Azerbaijani swimmer wins bronze medal at CIS Games
- 28.09.2025 [12:21]
China launches low Earth orbit satellite group
- 28.09.2025 [11:41]
Flight bound for Istanbul diverts to Baku for emergency landing
- 28.09.2025 [11:33]
AzerGold Chairman meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
- 27.09.2025 [21:27]
AZERTAC staff visits Victory Park in Baku
- 27.09.2025 [19:42]
Turkish President: Karabakh is forever Azerbaijan!
- 27.09.2025 [15:21]
Azerbaijan national football team starts 3rd CIS Games with a win
- 27.09.2025 [14:38]
Azeri Light crude settles at $73.76 per barrel
- 27.09.2025 [12:38]
Azerbaijan secures first medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 27.09.2025 [11:33]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry releases statement on Remembrance Day
- 27.09.2025 [10:52]