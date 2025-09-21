Azerbaijan’s Jafarov captures his second straight world silver

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov secured his second consecutive silver medal in the 67 kg weight class at the World Championships in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

In a hard-fought final, Jafarov was defeated by a narrow margin of 2-1 against Iranian Olympic champion Saeid Esmaeili.

This marks Jafarov's third medal at the World Championship medals, with a total of two silver and one bronze.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team's medal haul totaled four, including a gold from Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) and bronze medals from both Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg).