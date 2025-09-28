Azerbaijan’s table tennis team takes another medal at 3rd CIS Games

Gabala, September 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s table tennis players have claimed a bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

Yaghmur Mammadli and Aylin Asgarova secured third place in the women’s doubles event, falling 1-3 to Belarus’s Yana Zhadzko and Sofiya Beliasava in the semifinal.

In the men’s doubles semifinals, Adil Ahmadzade and Onur Guluzade advanced to the final with a 3-0 victory over Belarus’s Ivan Zaytsev and Aliaksei Rabushka. They will face the Russian duo Yevgeni Vasikov and Yevgeni Dosov in the decisive match scheduled for 18:00 today.