Barcelona's Olmo suffers calf injury with Spain, set for tests

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Barcelona's Dani Olmo will miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria with a calf problem, ESPN reported citing the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Olmo, 27, will return to Barcelona for tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Olmo had joined up with Spain earlier this week with fatigue and some discomfort in his calf.

He trained for 15 minutes on Friday but did not feel comfortable and the decision was made for him to return to Barcelona.

De la Fuente, who is already missing Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams through injury, will be without Olmo for Saturday's game against Georgia and Tuesday's visit from Bulgaria as La Roja look to book their place at next summer's World Cup.

Spain won their opening two games in the four-team group against Bulgaria and Türkiye last month.

Olmo's injury will also set off alarm bells at Barça, who were already without Yamal, Raphinha, Fermín López, Joan García and Gavi for the 4-1 loss at Sevilla before the international break.

Yamal, Raphinha and López are all expected back soon, with the first Clásico of the season around the corner at Real Madrid on Oct. 26.

Before then, Barça host Girona in LaLiga and Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Gavi will not be back for any of those games having been ruled out for up to five months with a knee injury, while goalkeeper García is touch and go for the Clásico, with a November return more likely.