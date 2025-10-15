Barcelona captain confirms contract renewal imminent – ‘We are very close’

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

For a few days now, reports have been circulating that Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong are set to reach an agreement on a new contract, according to One Football.

The 28-year-old midfielder, also one of the club captains, has a contract that expires at the end of the ongoing season.

As such, the Blaugrana had made it a top priority to extend his deal at the earliest possible.

Despite some hurdles along the way, it has been recently confirmed by multiple reliable sources that a verbal agreement has been reached over a new contract, with only some minor details remaining before an official announcement.

Currently away on national team duty with the Netherlands, De Jong was asked about the rumours about his contract renewal and if there was any truth to that.

In response, the Barcelona midfielder all but confirmed that his extension is a done deal, saying (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Exactly, as I always say, I’m basically going to renew my contract with Barcelona.”

Continuing, he added: “We are very close, and if there’s real news, you’ll hear about it, but I can’t say anything for now.”

On further being asked if he will be staying at Barcelona for a long time, the midfield mainstay replied:

“I hope to stay at Barcelona for the rest of my career. This is the place I wanted to be as a child. Now we have a team with a great future, I want to win the big trophies here.”

As has already been reported, De Jong’s new contract will run until the summer of 2029, meaning he will be extending his current deal by three more years.

As part of the agreement, the Barcelona captain will also adjust his salary with the club’s current wage structure and is expected to earn around €12 million per year (gross).

Having had his ups and downs at the club in his six years in Catalonia, De Jong has come into his own under Hansi Flick over the past year and will continue to be a key player moving forward.