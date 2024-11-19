“Children’s Eyes on Earth " photo exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

On November 18, a photo exhibition and award ceremony of the international photo contest for children "Children’s Eyes on Earth" were held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The event was attended by Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, and prominent cultural and scientific figures.

The project was organized by the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, supported by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, and initiated by renowned photographer Reza Deghati and his “Reza Visual Academy.”

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted that the exhibition showcases the beauty of the planet and the challenges it faces through the eyes of children. "Their perspectives are filled with compassion, understanding, and sensitivity. I believe that we all have an innate desire to protect nature. This exhibition reminds us to pause, take a deep breath, and reconnect with the essence of life and nature. Children are not only our future; they are our present. They are the ones who truly know how to live in the moment,” she stated.

Reza Deghati, the project’s initiator, noted that the exhibition aims to draw attention to nature and its preservation through the eyes of children. He emphasized that despite his six decades in photography, he was amazed by the children's images focused on nature. "We showed these pictures to adults so they could understand the children's message. Let’s heed the words of children, as they call everyone to love and protect nature. I trust that this call will resonate deeply with all," he said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, expressed her pleasure in participating, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a healthy planet for future generations and commending the collaborative efforts with IDEA and photographer Reza Deghati.

COP29's Azerbaijani youth climate champion, Leyla Hasanova, shared her pride in being part of the jury, urging people to cherish and protect nature. “We wish to leave a green world as a legacy and hope our children will live in a more sustainable and greener environment,” she added.

Certificates were presented to participating children, followed by a tour of the exhibition showcasing the winning and other notable photographs.

The competition, held from October 11 to November 2 for participants aged up to 18, aimed to raise awareness of climate issues and encourage youth to share their views on nature's beauty and the challenges of pollution and climate change.

Under the slogan "I love nature, I fear pollution," the contest saw submissions of around 3,000 photos. Fourteen finalists were awarded, with winners in the 10-18 age category from the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Malta claiming first, second, and third places, respectively. Participants from Bangladesh, the UK, Iran, Ireland, and Myanmar received special recognition for their creative and thought-provoking images.

In the under-10 category, finalists from France, Iran, Switzerland, and Turkiye were honored for their outstanding entries, while a young photographer from Azerbaijan received a special award as the host country representative from the jury, Reza Visual Academy, Degati Agency, and Webistan.

The contest attracted participants from over 50 countries, including the USA, Germany, UAE, China, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Norway, and others, with themes centered on raising climate change awareness, emphasizing solutions, and fostering shared responsibility for protecting the planet.