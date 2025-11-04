China extends visa-free scheme for Japan visitors until late 2026
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
China said Monday it will extend its visa-free arrangement for short-term Japanese visitors until the end of 2026 to further facilitate personnel exchanges, following a recent agreement between the two countries' leaders to promote "strategic and mutually beneficial" ties, according to Kyodo.
The preferential arrangement, which allows Japanese nationals to stay in China for up to 30 days without a visa, was originally set to remain in effect through the end of 2025.
Beijing announced similar extensions of its visa-free arrangements for citizens of about 40 other countries, including France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Brazil.
During his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in South Korea last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for expanding bilateral people-to-people exchanges to improve public sentiment.
China resumed its visa-free arrangement for short-term Japanese visitors in November last year after suspending the scheme in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza
- 03.11.2025 [20:23]
French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche
- 03.11.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi
- 03.11.2025 [20:04]
Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan
- 03.11.2025 [19:30]
Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye
- 03.11.2025 [19:08]
Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo
- 03.11.2025 [18:34]
“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration
- 03.11.2025 [18:25]
Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit
- 03.11.2025 [18:02]
Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan
- 03.11.2025 [17:58]
Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist
- 03.11.2025 [17:21]
When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku
- 03.11.2025 [17:20]
Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors
- 03.11.2025 [17:20]
UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor
- 03.11.2025 [17:10]
10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan
- 03.11.2025 [17:00]
ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month
- 03.11.2025 [16:50]
Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025
- 03.11.2025 [16:50]
Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts
- 03.11.2025 [16:45]
® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids
- 03.11.2025 [16:44]
Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation
- 03.11.2025 [16:42]
President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar
- 03.11.2025 [16:42]
Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi
- 03.11.2025 [16:27]
New model of biometric passports launches in Kyrgyzstan
- 03.11.2025 [15:47]
Iranian ambassador visits Nakhchivan
- 03.11.2025 [15:47]
Woman found dead in mountains in northeastern Japan, bear attack suspected
- 03.11.2025 [15:30]
Haiti declares three days mourning after Hurricane Melissa kills 30
- 03.11.2025 [15:04]
Brazil opens three weeks of COP30-linked climate events
- 03.11.2025 [14:20]