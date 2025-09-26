CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s women’s table tennis team defeats Uzbekistan to reach final
Gabala, September 26, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s women’s national table tennis team advanced to the final of the 3rd CIS Games after defeating Uzbekistan 2:1 in the semifinals at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex. The team will face Russia in the decisive match.
Later today, Azerbaijan’s men’s team will meet Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals. The table tennis competitions will conclude on September 29.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
EANA elects new President
- [14:04]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]
President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
- 25.09.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto
- 25.09.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
- 25.09.2025 [20:34]
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 25.09.2025 [20:07]
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management
- 25.09.2025 [20:03]
Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 25.09.2025 [19:52]
Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap
- 25.09.2025 [19:41]
AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate
- 25.09.2025 [19:38]
Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN
- 25.09.2025 [19:36]
Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market
- 25.09.2025 [19:23]
Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient
- 25.09.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan
- 25.09.2025 [19:13]
AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season
- 25.09.2025 [18:28]
Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York
- 25.09.2025 [18:05]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions
- 25.09.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone
- 25.09.2025 [18:00]
Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget
- 25.09.2025 [17:48]
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance
- 25.09.2025 [17:17]
ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue
- 25.09.2025 [16:50]
® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”
- 25.09.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan
- 25.09.2025 [15:17]