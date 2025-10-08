Croatian Parliament Speaker briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement during Baku visit

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

A Croatian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Gordan Jandroković, on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Milli Majlis.

Following a tour of the plenary session hall, the delegation viewed the Heydar Aliyev Museum in the Milli Majlis, where Speaker Jandroković signed the guestbook.

An expanded-format meeting was then held between Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković.

Speaker Gafarova expressed hope that the meeting would further advance relations between the two countries and their parliaments. She highlighted the elevation of Azerbaijani-Croatian relations to the level of strategic partnership over the past 30 years and emphasized the substantial role of reciprocal top-level and high-level visits in strengthening these ties. She also thanked Croatia for its active support of Azerbaijan’s initiatives within the COP29 framework and noted Prime Minister Andrej Plenković’s participation in the conference.

The discussion touched on Azerbaijan’s crucial role in ensuring the energy security of several European countries, prospects for developing inter-parliamentary links, collaboration between parliamentary committees, and other matters of shared interest. Speaker Jandroković was briefed on the initialing of the peace agreement with Armenia.

Speaker Jandroković expressed satisfaction with his official visit and shared impressions from his earlier meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. He praised Azerbaijan’s restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in 2023 and emphasized that the forthcoming signing of the peace treaty with Armenia would significantly contribute to regional development and stability.

He also highlighted the importance of existing economic and energy-sector cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, underlining Azerbaijan’s role in maintaining energy security for European countries.