Dortmund win, narrow gap on Bayern in Bundesliga

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Borussia Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 and closed in on the top of the 2025/26 Bundesliga, according to One Football.

Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal this Sunday (21), at Signal Iduna Park, in a match valid for the fourth round.

With this result, Dortmund took second place in the German Championship, with 10 points – Bayern Munich leads with 12.

The next round will feature Mainz vs. Dortmund (on the 27th, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.) and Bayern vs. Werder Bremen (on the 26th, Friday, at 3:30 p.m.).

Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach drew 1-1. Union Berlin, meanwhile, beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3.