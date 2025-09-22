Dortmund win, narrow gap on Bayern in Bundesliga
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
Borussia Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 and closed in on the top of the 2025/26 Bundesliga, according to One Football.
Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal this Sunday (21), at Signal Iduna Park, in a match valid for the fourth round.
With this result, Dortmund took second place in the German Championship, with 10 points – Bayern Munich leads with 12.
The next round will feature Mainz vs. Dortmund (on the 27th, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.) and Bayern vs. Werder Bremen (on the 26th, Friday, at 3:30 p.m.).
Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach drew 1-1. Union Berlin, meanwhile, beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3.
