Effective management of plastic waste discussed at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The event “Effective Management of Plastic Waste for Climate Resilience: Understanding Challenges and Discovering Opportunities” took place as part of COP29.

Organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Regional Environmental Center for the Caucasus, the event convened government officials, international organizations, and experts to address global and regional challenges posed by plastic waste.

Rauf Hajiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, highlighted plastic waste as a critical environmental and health issue, noting the improper disposal of millions of tons annually that disrupt ecosystems, harm marine and terrestrial life, and pose health risks. He called for collective efforts to enhance waste management and ensure climate resilience, emphasizing COP29’s role in fostering progress.

The meeting explored Azerbaijan’s initiatives and plans for addressing plastic waste, while speakers from other countries shared achievements, focusing on intersectoral cooperation, financial mechanisms, corporate social responsibility, and public-private partnerships.

Key topics included Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), waste reduction strategies, recycling promotion, and implementing circular economy models to mitigate the negative impacts of plastic waste on climate and ecosystems.