Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for September

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been crowned Premier League Player of the Month for September, it has been confirmed, according to One Football.

Haaland’s latest accolade reinforces his position as one of the most dominant figures in English football – a title that has been echoed by pundits such as Jamie Carragher in recent weeks, who labelled him “the greatest goalscorer to ever play in English football.”

Across September, Haaland delivered a sequence of defining performances that underpinned City’s much-improved start to the campaign. The 25-year-old began the month in explosive fashion with a brace in the emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester United, before producing a clinical finish away at the Emirates as City drew 1-1 with Arsenal.

His relentless consistency culminated in a late double in the 5-1 home triumph over Burnley, propelling him to 133 goals in all competitions for City; a tally that places him firmly among the club’s top-10 all-time scorers.

And off the back of a stellar month both personally and collectively alongside his Manchester City teammates, Erling Haaland fended off stern competition from across the Premier League to win the division’s Player of the Month award for the fourth time in his career.

“I’m really happy to win this award for a fourth time. It always means a lot, so thank you to everyone who voted for me. I also want to thank my teammates, the coaches and all the staff – we do everything together,” Haaland told the club’s official website.

“September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten, and got important wins for our fans. I’m happy I could help the team with goals and performances.

“Now we just keep going – keep working hard every day, because there’s a tough schedule after the international break. Hopefully we can keep the same level and win even more games.”

The Manchester City striker’s five league goals and one assist across the month were enough to see him fend off stern competition from several in-form Premier League stars, including Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, Sunderland duo Robin Roefs and Granit Xhaka, and Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Norwegian’s latest achievement continues a theme of consistency that has defined his City career since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Haaland now boasts 94 Premier League goals – more than any other Norwegian in the competition’s history – and remains on pace to shatter long-standing records set by the likes of Alan Shearer and Harry Kane.

With City preparing for a congested schedule following the international break, Haaland’s form could prove crucial in maintaining their momentum across multiple competitions.

If his current trajectory continues, it may not be long before discussions around Erling Haaland’s legacy in English football shift from records and awards to whether he can ultimately become the Premier League’s greatest ever player.