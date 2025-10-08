Ersin Tatar: Gabala OTS Summit boosts cooperation among Turkic states

Ankara, October 8, AZERTAC

“The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala has made a significant contribution to expanding cooperation among Turkic states,” said President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar during a press conference in Lefkoşa, summarizing the outcomes of his visit to Azerbaijan.

The TRNC leader recalled that representatives of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have participated in various events held in Azerbaijan over the past three years.

Ersin Tatar highly praised the position of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. “During my personal meeting with the Azerbaijani leader, the closeness with the TRNC was once again emphasized,” President Tatar noted.

The TRNC President described the OTS as “a force for ensuring unity and solidarity.” “The support of Turkic states for the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots is invaluable to us,” Tatar said, confidently referring to the TRNC as “a stronghold of the Turkic world in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Highlighting the importance of strengthening economic cooperation with Turkic states, President Tatar stated: “The TRNC’s ports and logistical capabilities can be beneficial for Turkic countries. With Türkiye’s support, we are ready to increase the export volume of our products to OTS markets.”

He also expressed hope that the number of students from OTS countries, particularly Azerbaijan, studying at universities in Northern Cyprus would double to reach 10,000.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent