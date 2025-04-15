Exhibition of artworks inspired by Karabakh held in Baku

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

An exhibition showcasing artworks by young Azerbaijani artists, dedicated to Karabakh, has opened at the "QGallery" art gallery in Baku.

The exhibition features 38 paintings created during a masterclass led by renowned German artist and professor at the Berlin Academy of Arts, Inga Schmidt. The initiative was supported by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) and aimed at nurturing young artistic talent from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts (ASAF) and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA).

The event was attended by prominent cultural and public figures, including Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the KRF; People’s Artist and Rector of ASAF, Professor Natig Aliyev; Honored Art Figure and Rector of ASUCA, Professor Jeyran Mahmudova; People’s Artist and Vice-Rector of ASAF, Professor Salhab Mammadov; as well as donors, partners, the young artists themselves, and media representatives.

In his opening remarks, Rahman Hajiyev emphasized that the artworks depict the enchanting nature and historical monuments of Karabakh, along with the region’s restoration and reconstruction under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the participating students were selected from hundreds of applicants for the final stage of the "Colors of Karabakh – 2025" project.

Reflecting on the previous year’s success, Hajiyev recalled that artworks from the "Colors of Karabakh – 2024" project—comprising 19 paintings and 4 sculptures by 23 students—were sold for a total of 90,200 AZN. The proceeds were allocated to the restoration of the Imaret complex of Panahali Khan in Aghdam.

The "Colors of Karabakh – 2025" project, jointly organized by the KRF and ASAF, is already underway. The selection process for participants has concluded, and work on sketches for the final artworks is in progress.

Rector Natig Aliyev, Vice-Rector Salhab Mammadov, and Rector Jeyran Mahmudova highlighted the project’s value in fostering the creativity and professional growth of the next generation of artists.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, special certificates were awarded to the participating artists. Guests then toured the exhibition and posed for commemorative photos.