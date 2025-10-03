Five Azerbaijani male boxers into 3rd CIS Games finals, nine claim bronzes

Yevlakh, October 3, AZERTAC

Five Azerbaijani male boxers progressed to the finals of the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, nine boxers including Ali Rushanov (46kg), Aykhan Hasanov (50kg), Toghrul Guliyev (60kg), Shikar Aliyev (75kg), Aflatun Ismiyev (57kg), Raul Heydarli (57kg), Hagverdi Hasanov (63kg), Adil Zalov (70kg) and Ismayil Valiyev (80kg) garnered bronze medals of the tournament.

The final matches among male boxers will take place on October 5.