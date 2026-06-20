Georgian PM: We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

“Georgia has excellent relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkiye, and is also maximally developing relations with Central Asian countries,” 1TV.ge reported citing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

“Deepening cooperation with Tajikistan is significant. We have recently visited Kyrgyzstan; the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will arrive in July. We keep up positive dynamics, and all this contributes to the development of our transit function,” he said.

“You know that large investments are made in all of this, in strengthening connectivity and transit functions, and at the same time, great importance is attached to the development of relations with neighboring countries,” Kobakhidze noted.

“Based on these processes, Georgia will move much further in terms of utilizing its economic potential. This is one of our top priorities,” the Georgian PM added.