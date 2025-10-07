Jeyhun Bayramov highlights TRIPP route’s pivotal role in diversifying regional connections

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“Strengthening economic potential, mutual investments, and trade among member states is crucial for achieving more meaningful and sustainable cooperation, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States,” said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in his address at a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Gabala.

Emphasizing that OTS member states, geographically forming natural transport, logistics, and transit lines, act as a bridge between Europe and Asia, the minister added: “The organization has enormous potential in this regard. This line is also an integral part of the Middle Corridor. The announcement of the TRIPP route, which will provide unhindered movement between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through the Zangezur corridor within the framework of the Washington Summit, represents a vital step in diversifying regional connections.”