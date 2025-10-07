Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Turkic peoples are blood brothers, faithful to their unity

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Delivering a speech at the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized mutual support and friendship between Turkic peoples, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the significance of Gabala as the summit venue and cited words of Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh to underscore the centuries-old friendship and mutual assistance of the Turkic peoples.

"Azerbaijani poet and native of these historic lands, Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, left us a legacy: “A Turk has no right to treat another Turk with hostility! We honor the wise words of our ancestors and demonstrate to the entire world that Turkic peoples are blood brothers, being faithful to their unity," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.