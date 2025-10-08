Kazakh media cover OTS Summit held in Gabala

Astana, October 8, AZERTAC

Kazakh media outlets have extensively covered the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala.

The international news agency Kazinform published an article titled “OTS Strengthens the Security and Economy of the Turkic World,” noting that “the Turkic world, encompassing diverse cultures and values, has always served as a bridge between East and West and continues to play this role today.”

News portals Altyn-Orda.kz and Kazislam.kz emphasized the significance of the Gabala Summit as an important milestone for Turkic countries. In addition, Turantimes.kz and Baq.kz also featured reports on the event.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent