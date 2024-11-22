Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit exhibitions at National Art Museum

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

On November 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited exhibitions at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan.

The exhibitions included “Sattar Bahlulzade: A Magical Tale of Nature,” “Azerbaijani Painting and Graphics of the 1920-1980s,” and “Vajiha Samadova-100: Pages from an Artist’s Life.”

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva received detailed information about the exhibitions.