OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov participated in the Conference of the High Courts of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on May 6-7 in Antalya, Türkiye.

In his remarks, Inam Karimov described the gathering of the supreme courts of the Turkic states on a single platform as particularly important for enhancing cooperation based on shared values and a common legal heritage. The Chief Justice recalled that the official foundation of the initiative was laid with the Shusha Declaration, signed on October 19, 2023, in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, and emphasized that the conference paved the way for legal cooperation.

He then quoted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as saying, “ We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world,” expressing his confidence that the Turkic states would further strengthen from now on.

Karimov underscored the importance of implementing progressive joint projects among the high courts of the Turkic states, training young lawyers and judges, and applying international legal expertise.

Other speakers also addressed the conference.

During the event, the Statute of the OTS High Courts Conference was adopted.

The visit also included bilateral meetings with Türkiye’s President of the Court of Cassation Ömer Kerkez and President of the Council of State Zeki Yiğit.

They explored prospects for judicial cooperation.