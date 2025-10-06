President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan

Gabala, October 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan at Gabala International Airport.

At the airport, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.