Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan sends another batch of oil products and transit cargo to Armenia

Azerbaijan, Senegal expand digital partnership

Azerbaijan's Sabah FC launches AZN 10 million program to boost youth football

Another Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion

Croatian athlete becomes winner of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany visits Lower Saxony