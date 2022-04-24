  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan detects 20 daily COVID-19 cases

    24.04.2022 [18:13]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan logged 20 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 792,496, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total recoveries stood at 782,646 as of Sunday, with 12 patients newly recovering from the disease.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan detects 20 daily COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.04.2022 [17:54]
    Azerbaijan administers over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    23.04.2022 [17:37]
    Azerbaijan logs 19 new COVID-19 cases
    22.04.2022 [17:14]
    Azerbaijan reports zero daily coronavirus-related deaths
    22.04.2022 [17:08]
    Azerbaijan administers nearly 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    Azerbaijan detects 20 daily COVID-19 cases