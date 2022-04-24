Azerbaijan detects 20 daily COVID-19 cases

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 20 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 792,496, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries stood at 782,646 as of Sunday, with 12 patients newly recovering from the disease.