Azerbaijan joins International Book Fair in Tehran

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

1,700 exhibitors from 15 countries, including Azerbaijan are represented at the international book exhibition, which is being held at the magnificent Mosalla Exhibition Complex in Tehran, Iran.

Among the participants are large book and publishing houses, bookstores and government agencies.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

Azerbaijan's stand at the exhibition displays more than 250 books highlighting the culture, literature, art and geography of Azerbaijan. The country’s stand also displays new publications about Karabakh, the Patriotic War, the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi. Special books entitled "Shusha" and "Nizami Ganjavi Khamsa", as well as the books published by “Irs” (Heritage) Publishing House aroused great interest among visitors.

The exhibition will run until May 21.

Rabil Katanov

Special correspondent