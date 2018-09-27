    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan rank fifth at mixed team competition of World Judo Championships

    27.09.2018 [17:13]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have finished fifth at the mixed team competition of the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    Azerbaijan lost 4-1 to Russia in the bronze medal bout.

