Azerbaijan rank fifth at mixed team competition of World Judo Championships
27.09.2018 [17:13]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan have finished fifth at the mixed team competition of the World Judo Championships in Baku.
Azerbaijan lost 4-1 to Russia in the bronze medal bout.
