  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani chess player takes lead at International tournament in UAE

    23.05.2022 [10:51]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess player Misratdin Isgandarov has scored 2 points after two rounds moving to top of the 2nd Sharjah Challengers 2022 International Chess Championship, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on May 21-29.

    Another Azerbaijani chess players Nijat Abasov and Mahammad Muradli scored 1.5 points, while Aydin Suleymanli gained a point respectively.

    The tournament brought together 80 chess players, including 65 grandmasters from 32 countries.

    The Swiss system tournament features 9 rounds.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani chess player takes lead at International tournament in UAE
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2022 [10:27]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov qualifies for quarterfinal of Chessable Masters tournament
    23.05.2022 [10:21]
    Kylian Mbappe extends contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025
    23.05.2022 [09:22]
    Manchester City clinch Premier League title after 3-2 win over Aston Villa
    21.05.2022 [17:12]
    FIFA Members Associations Europe Director Elkhan Mammadov meets with FIFA Secretary General
    Azerbaijani chess player takes lead at International tournament in UAE