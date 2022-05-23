Azerbaijani chess player takes lead at International tournament in UAE

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess player Misratdin Isgandarov has scored 2 points after two rounds moving to top of the 2nd Sharjah Challengers 2022 International Chess Championship, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on May 21-29.

Another Azerbaijani chess players Nijat Abasov and Mahammad Muradli scored 1.5 points, while Aydin Suleymanli gained a point respectively.

The tournament brought together 80 chess players, including 65 grandmasters from 32 countries.

The Swiss system tournament features 9 rounds.