    Azerbaijani judoist secures University Games silver in China

    30.07.2023 [15:32]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighter Rashid Mammadaliyev claimed a silver medal at the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu, China.

    He lost to Uranbayar Odgerel from Mongolia in the 73kg category final.

