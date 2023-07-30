Azerbaijani judoist secures University Games silver in China

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighter Rashid Mammadaliyev claimed a silver medal at the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu, China. He lost to Uranbayar Odgerel from Mongolia in the 73kg category final.

