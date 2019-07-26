Baku, July 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighter Huseyn Mammadov (+90kg) has reached the final of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - EYOF Baku 2019. On the way to the final, he beat German Daniel Udsilauri, Greek Aristotelis Aris Leonidis and Moldovan Alin Bagrin.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani judoka advances to final of EYOF Baku 2019

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter