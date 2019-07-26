    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani judoka advances to final of EYOF Baku 2019

    26.07.2019 [17:13]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighter Huseyn Mammadov (+90kg) has reached the final of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - EYOF Baku 2019.

    On the way to the final, he beat German Daniel Udsilauri, Greek Aristotelis Aris Leonidis and Moldovan Alin Bagrin.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani judoka advances to final of EYOF Baku 2019
