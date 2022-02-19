Azerbaijani judoka claims gold at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2022

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has clinched a gold medal at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2022 after defeating Uzbek Obidkhon Nomonov in the 73kg final. Another Azerbaijani judoka Yashar Najafov (66kg) won a silver medal of the tournament.

