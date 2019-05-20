Azerbaijani judoka clinches gold at European Cup

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Murad Fatiyev (81kg) has claimed a gold medal at Orenburg Senior European Cup 2019 in Russia. Fatiyev secured the medal thanks to a victory over Russian Turpal Tepkaev. The tournament brought together 339 judo fighters from 24 countries.

