    Azerbaijani judoka clinches gold at European Cup

    20.05.2019 [16:58]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judoka Murad Fatiyev (81kg) has claimed a gold medal at Orenburg Senior European Cup 2019 in Russia.

    Fatiyev secured the medal thanks to a victory over Russian Turpal Tepkaev.

    The tournament brought together 339 judo fighters from 24 countries.

