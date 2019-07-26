Azerbaijani judoka qualifies for semifinal at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov (+90 kg) has reached the semifinal of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - "EYOF Baku 2019". He defeated Daniel Udsilauri of Germany and Aristotelis Aris Leonidis of Greece to progress to the semifinal. A total of 297 judo fighters from 40 countries are contesting medals at EYOF Baku 2019.

