Azerbaijani judoka qualifies for semifinal at EYOF Baku 2019
AzerTAg.az
26.07.2019 [13:53]
Baku, July 26, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov (+90 kg) has reached the semifinal of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - "EYOF Baku 2019".
He defeated Daniel Udsilauri of Germany and Aristotelis Aris Leonidis of Greece to progress to the semifinal.
A total of 297 judo fighters from 40 countries are contesting medals at EYOF Baku 2019.
