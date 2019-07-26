Azerbaijani judoka takes bronze at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighter Maharram Imamverdiyev has won bronze at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - EYOF Baku 2019. He secured the medal in the 81kg weight class after defeating Israeli Iftach Badash. French Arnaud Aregba claimed the 81kg title, with Georgian Akaki Japaridze winning silver.

