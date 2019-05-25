Baku, May 25, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has clinched a gold medal at Hohhot Grand Prix 2019 in China. He secured the medal in the 73kg weight category. The Grand Prix brings together more than 300 judo fighters from 43 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani judoka takes gold at Hohhot Grand Prix in China

