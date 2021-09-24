Baku, September 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighters will test their strength at the Zagreb Grand Prix 2021 in Croatia. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg). The three-day tournament will bring together more than 240 fighters from 35 countries.

Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Zagreb Grand Prix 2021

