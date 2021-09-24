  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Zagreb Grand Prix 2021

    24.09.2021 [16:46]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighters will test their strength at the Zagreb Grand Prix 2021 in Croatia.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg).

    The three-day tournament will bring together more than 240 fighters from 35 countries.

