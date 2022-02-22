Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Warsaw European Open 2022
22.02.2022 [10:25]
Baku, February 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the Warsaw European Open 2022 to be held in Poland on February 26-27.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 fighters.
The tournament will bring together more than 500 athletes from 34 countries.
