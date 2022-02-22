  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Warsaw European Open 2022

    22.02.2022 [10:25]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at the Warsaw European Open 2022 to be held in Poland on February 26-27.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 fighters.

    The tournament will bring together more than 500 athletes from 34 countries.

