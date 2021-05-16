Baku, May 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judokas will contest medals at the World Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 6-13. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 judokas.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani judokas to vie for world medals in Hungary

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter