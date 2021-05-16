Azerbaijani judokas to vie for world medals in Hungary
16.05.2021 [16:45]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas will contest medals at the World Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 6-13.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 judokas.
